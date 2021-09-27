Burna Boy jams to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ Song

Burna Boy is jamming or singing to Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ song.

The Nigerian singer in a video sighted by PlugTimes.com on Monday night sings along the popular song so well.

Burna Boy sings verbatim, including some of the Twi [a local language] words in the song.

In his reaction, Black Sherif states that “Y’ALL GO PEEP BURNA BOY’S INSTA STORY RN.”

This is not the first time the Grammy Awards winner has jammed to the Konongo-born’s song.

Earlier this year, he did a similar thing with the same song in an Instagram video.

Check him out:

