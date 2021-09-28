R. Kelly: My ‘Sex Trafficking and Racketeering’ Verdict was Disappointing

R. Kelly says his ‘sex trafficking and racketeering’ verdict by a Brooklyn jury on Monday is very disappointing.

Real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, he adds that he will continue to fight to prove his innocence of charges.

He makes this known later in the day, when his judgment was read in court.

R. Kelly has since thanked his fans and supporters for all the support, and says he loves everyone.

“To all my fans and supporters I love you all and thank you for all the support. Today’s verdict was disappointing and I will continue to prove my innocence and fight for my freedom,” the R&B star shared on Facebook.

R. Kelly has been found guilty of all the charges against him and faces decades in prison.

They include racketeering — kidnapping, forced labour, bribery as well as eight (8) violations of Mann Act, $3x trafficking statute.

