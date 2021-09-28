Highlife Legend Nana Ampadu is Dead

Ghanaian highlife legend Nana Ampadu has died today [Tuesday], September 28, PlugTimes.com can report.

The ‘Ɔman Bo Adwo’ hitmaker passed on at about 6.00am at the Legon Hospital in Accra where he was receiving treatment for an illness.

Nana Ampadu died at the age of 76.

The highlife legend has not been well for some time now, PlugTimes.com understands.

Nana Kwame Ampadu affectionately called “Anwomtofo Hene” i.e. King of Musicians is credited with numerous highlife songs and noted for composing about 800 songs.

He formed the African Brothers Band in 1963 and toured the country, Nigeria, and Europe.

More to follow soon.

Ghanaian Celebrities React To Nana Kwame Ampadu’s Death

There has been a number of reactions and tributes already, with respect to the death of this great highlife legend.

Dada Hafco writes: “The biggest of all the trees has fallen. RIP Nana.. You touched millions with your music, and also influenced an entire generation. Journey well king.”

KOD writes: “A life well lived…. Undoubtedly the greatest! Nana Kwame Ampadu, rest well Sir. #highlife”

Kay Wusu writes: “You preached about love. “” yenodo yenho wae, enam owuo nti, onipa nsehwee ao anka nansa na yawu”” Kwame George this is the time to show Nana love. RIPP my King my Legend My greetings to all gone musicians esp. Kofi B.”

