Police Arrest Fake Currency Dealers at Dansoman

Police in Dansoman has confirmed the arrest of five (5) persons linked in the dealing of fake bundles of assorted currencies including Cedis, Dollars, and CFA.

The suspects include Akwasi Boateng alias “Honourable”, Michael Marfo Ohene alias “Ghost”, Bismarck Tawiah, Richard Walker and Prince Nketiah.

The Police made the arrest in their hotel room in Dansoman, in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

A pistol and ice chest mixed with powder were retrieved from the suspects.

In a related development, the East Legon Police has also arrested a street robber identified as Michael Tyron for attacking and snatching the mobile phones of two persons at Thunder Lilly in East Legon.

The incident occurred at about 9:00pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The two phones, two kitchen knives, a Wi-Fi device and some cash were retrieved from suspect.

He is in police custody pending processing for Court.

