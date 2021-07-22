Symbas Erothick is an Hourglass Personified – SEE PHOTOS

Symbas Erothick is a shining example for many as result of her unique hourglass figure.

Real name Sibongile Cummings, the South African-American model continues to grace her social pages with stunning content only.

Symbas’ hourglass shape and melanin have been two (2) of the remarkable features she continues to serve us with.

She loves travelling and countries like Trinidad & Tobago, Ghana, and Nigeria have been some of her traveling destinations.

Symbas Erothick rocks beautiful smile, when she does.

Check photos of the beautiful model out:

















