The Himba tribe are indigenous people with an estimated population of about 50,000 people living in northern Namibia.

They have many unique customary practices and they are the last semi-nomadic people of Namibia.

The Himba tribe offers their visitors $ex and they bath with no water.

Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, explores the Himba Tribe of Namibia and finds out more about them.

Enjoy the video below:

Video Credit: Wode Maya | YouTube.com

⦿