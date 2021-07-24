Tips to Gain Organic Traffic on Instagram – Frank K. Harrison’s Guide

Instagram account is a way of boosting and promoting your brand to another level and increase in sales.

Although it is free to create an account, remember that, it is however not an easy task to grow it to reach your audience for real engagement.

Frank K. Harrison, the digital solution architect has some key tips that will help Instagram users gain traffic.

It is worth noting that any attempt by a user to buy or purchase followers can lead to account termination or ban.

Below are some of the tip to gain organic traffic on Instagram:

Explore Hacking

Here, you have to spend time on influencers or anyone who has a huge number of followers. Engage their post by commenting and liking them. Spend not less than 30 minutes on Instagram engaging in their content. The more you comment, the more you get the same from either of their followers. Through this, you are 90% sure that you start getting followers on Instagram.

Quality Content

Instagram is a way of increasing brand awareness, so whenever you post, whether a video or photo, it must be in a quality form. Don’t just post anything with no quality value. With quality contents it will automatically explore and you will start generating followers.

#Hashtag

Instagram uses hashtag, it is very necessary to add a #hashtag to your post to generate more followers. Make sure you add the appropriate #hashtag to your post. If the topic is about Sarkodie, hashtag “#Sarkodie” not #Shattawale. When you use the appropriate hashtag, you will automatically generate followers to your account. Use a hashtag that has more post like 100,000 contents. Try and also use current trending Hashtag.

Consistency

To get organic followers to post consistently, the more you post to engage your audience the more you generate more followers. At least should post content a day to keep your followers updated?

