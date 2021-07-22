VIDEO: Mr Drew, Sefa in a Room sparks Rumors ahead of GhPITP 2021

Mr Drew and Sefa have been spotted in a room in UK and it has already sparked rumors from diverse angles.

The two (2) are preparing for the 2021 Ghana Party in The Park (GhPITP) this weekend at the Trent Park in UK.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the two (2) are seen in a room dancing to ‘E Choke’, a song Sefa featured Mr Drew on.

In the visuals, Mr Drew dances past Sefa who is seated on a bed in the room.

Check the video out:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.