VIDEO: Mr Drew, Sefa in a Room sparks Rumors ahead of GhPITP 2021

Mr Drew, Sefa in a Room sparks Rumors ahead of GhPITP 2021

PlugTimes.com July 22, 2021
Mr Drew Sefa uk room

Mr Drew and Sefa have been spotted in a room in UK and it has already sparked rumors from diverse angles.

The two (2) are preparing for the 2021 Ghana Party in The Park (GhPITP) this weekend at the Trent Park in UK.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the two (2) are seen in a room dancing to ‘E Choke’, a song Sefa featured Mr Drew on.

In the visuals, Mr Drew dances past Sefa who is seated on a bed in the room.

Check the video out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

