VIDEO: Strippers storm Funeral to Tw3rk on Male Mourners

PlugTimes.com July 31, 2021
South Africa funeral tw3rk

A rare moment of female strippers storming a funeral to dance on some mourners has gone viral.

The city of Pretoria in South Africa is the side of attraction as this original sad state of affair suddenly turns cheery.

The two (2) men sit on a chair in front of the guests at the funeral while the casket lies behind them.

Check the video out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kris Wu

Korean netizens react to Kris Wu’s Rape Accusations

July 31, 2021

Police Woman Ama Serwaa shows off Bikini Bod in a Hot Crochet Swimsuit – SEE PHOTOS

July 31, 2021

These Birthday Photos of Tilly Hipsy get the Internet Buzzing Today

July 31, 2021
Oye Date Rush

Date Rush’s Oye marks Birthday with Stunning Photos

July 31, 2021
Back to top button
Close