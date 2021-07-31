VIDEO: Strippers storm Funeral to Tw3rk on Male Mourners

A rare moment of female strippers storming a funeral to dance on some mourners has gone viral.

The city of Pretoria in South Africa is the side of attraction as this original sad state of affair suddenly turns cheery.

The two (2) men sit on a chair in front of the guests at the funeral while the casket lies behind them.

Check the video out:

Pretoria is something else yhoo

Girls are stripping and twerking at a funeral 😪 pic.twitter.com/crKgOTa89X — Casanova (@DlalaChampion) July 31, 2021

⦿

