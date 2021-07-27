VIDEO: “She-Devil” Yaa Jackson Sends Tongues Wagging as She Takes a Milk Bath

Yaa Jackson returns to the trends in lieu to a video of her milk bath in a bathtub.

“She-Devil” as she also prefers to be called, the Ghanaian musician and actress lies in the bathtub while she sips the milk.

Yaa Jackson eventually pours the milk on her, from the upper part of her body as it slowly trickles downward.

At a point, the ‘Tear Rubber’ singer plays with her pet and rubs her right hand on her body.

Check the video out:

Yaa Jackson bathing with milk and things in the bathhub. Who’s gonna react this?!😍😅 pic.twitter.com/NigqrsgAkK — Yaw Plug (@YawPlug_GH) July 27, 2021

⦿

