VIDEO: “She-Devil” Yaa Jackson Sends Tongues Wagging as She Takes a Milk Bath

PlugTimes.com July 27, 2021
Yaa Jackson bathub milk bath

Yaa Jackson returns to the trends in lieu to a video of her milk bath in a bathtub.

“She-Devil” as she also prefers to be called, the Ghanaian musician and actress lies in the bathtub while she sips the milk.

Yaa Jackson eventually pours the milk on her, from the upper part of her body as it slowly trickles downward.

At a point, the ‘Tear Rubber’ singer plays with her pet and rubs her right hand on her body.

Check the video out:

Yaa Jackson bathub milk bath

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kanye West Donda lyrics

LYRICS: Kanye West – Donda

July 27, 2021
Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kweku Flick Tim Westwood appearance

Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kweku Flick makes Appearance on Tim Westwood TV

July 27, 2021
Pat Thomas song Loki I Can Cry

Pat Thomas’ Song Features in Season Finale of Marvel’s ‘Loki’

July 27, 2021
Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 nominees nominations

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 Nominees Announced – Full List

July 26, 2021
Back to top button
Close