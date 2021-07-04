WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021

PlugTimes.com July 4, 2021
Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021 watch live streaming

You’re watching the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021 live from the studios of TV3 Ghana.

Tonight, outstanding contestants of the matchmaking from season 4 and 5 are being awarded in various categories.

The likes of Desmond, Ray Cupid, Bella, Stephanie and more are nominated for possible honours at the Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards 2021.

Enjoy the show, together with performances from Mr. Drew, Kweku Darlington, S3fa, Tilly Tilda, and Lyte below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

