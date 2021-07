You are watching the live broadcast of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant from the studios of TV3.

This is Week 1 of the GMB 2021 as the sixteen (16) contestants from all regions of Ghana begin the competition.

Enjoy the live streaming of GMB 2021 below:

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.