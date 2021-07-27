Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kweku Flick makes Appearance on Tim Westwood TV

Yaw Tog, Amerado, and Kweku Flick finally makes appearance on the freestyle session hosted by UK’s very own Tim Westwood.

The Ghanaian musician’s moments on the show comes after their enthralling performance at the Ghana Party in The Park at the Trent Park, London, UK.

PlugTimes.com understands ace Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Mensa pulled the plug for the young chaps in a short notice.

Tim Westwood’s show on Capital Xtra has been arguably the most sought-after freestyle show across the globe.

Before Yaw Tog, Amerado, and Kweku Flick, Tim Westwood had hosted the likes of Rick Ross, Future, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Shatta Wale and Nasty C.

The session of the Kumericans is yet to be made available on YouTube.

PlugTimes.com will keep you posted.

