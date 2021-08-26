2021/22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group Stage Draw Ceremony | Teams, Pots, Games, Awards and more

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony comes off today [Thursday], 26 August 2021.

Check out the various teams, pots, games, awards for the 2020/21 European football season and more.

When is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw? Who’s involved? How does it work? What award winners are being announced during the ceremony?

When is the draw?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August. It is being held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be streamed live on UEFA.com. Special guests Branislav Ivanović and Michael Essien will assist with the draw.

Who is involved in the draw?

Twenty-six teams qualified automatically for the group stage, with the final six berths being decided via the play-offs.

ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

ESP: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

ITA: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

GER: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

FRA: LOSC, Paris

POR: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica

NED: Ajax

RUS: Zenit

AUT: Salzburg

BEL: Club Brugge

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk

TUR: Beşiktaş

SUI: Young Boys

SWE: Malmö

MDA: Sheriff

How does the draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four (or more) representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences and will be confirmed ahead of the draw ceremony.

Do we know the draw pots?

Pot 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Pot 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Sevilla (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Pot 3

Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Leipzig (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Benfica (POR)

Atalanta (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

Pot 4

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

AC Milan (ITA)

Malmö (SWE)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Chelsea & Manchester City

B Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla

C Inter & Juventus

D Bayern & Dortmund

E LOSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain

F Real Madrid & Barcelona

G Man. United & Liverpool

H Porto & Benfica

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J Leipzig & Wolfsburg

K Atalanta & AC Milan

When are the group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated following the draw. The dates are as follows:

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

What about the 2020/21 award winners?

The following award winners will also be announced during the course of the draw ceremony:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League season

Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League season

2022 Champions League final

The 2021/22 campaign will conclude on Saturday 28 May, with the final set to take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.