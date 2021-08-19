Afia Pokua shares Photos from Her Wedding

Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady has shared photos from her wedding ceremony, days after reports emerged that she has secretly married.

The Ghanaian broadcaster in the photos flaunts her wedding ring as she also marks her birthday.

In the photos shared, she is seen in an African print with a touch of a very colourful kente cloth.

A grateful and emotional Afia Pokua shares these photos accompanied by quite a thought-provoking message.

It reads: “I may be forgotten by people but certainly not forgotten by God🙏 GRATEFUL ME. Tears of joy🙏🙏🙏🥺 I am still here for a reason.”

The host of “Egyaso Gyaso” on Okay FM and “Critical Issues” on UTV has been able to keep her relationship secret over the years.

More so, it is no surprising that her husband still remains anonymous, with regards to public attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afia Pokua (@real_vimlady)

