Anglican Priest Kissing Students in Ghana Sends Chills across Social Media – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com August 16, 2021
Anglican priest kissing female students st monica college education ghana

An Anglican priest has been seen kissing female students of the St. Monica’s College of Education in Ashanti Mampong, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

The video has bewildered many users on social media, who questions whether the practice is sanctioned by the Anglican Church.

In the video, the priest is seen kissing these three (3) female students one after the other.

The last person, however, was a bit hesitant as the priest appears to ask her to draw down her nose-mask.

The pastor or priest has been identified as Rev. Father Obeng Larbi.

Check the video out:

Anglican priest kissing female students st monica college education ghana

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

