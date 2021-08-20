BTS Cancels ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour

K-pop boy band BTS is announcing the cancellation of the long-awaited world tour dubbed ‘Map of the Soul’.

This means that BTS A.R.M.Y. (fanbase) and others who purchased ticket(s) for the concert need to wait much longer for this.

BTS first announced the ‘Map of the Soul’ World Tour in January 2020, however, COVID-19 issues and restrictions have long impeded the concert.

The group’s label Bighit Entertainment on Thursday, August 20, 2021 announced that it has been cancelled due to challenges beyond their control.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.” Bighit stated.

The label also adds that “however, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

More so, the statement states that emails will be sent to ticket holders on refunding while apologizing for any mishap.

“Once again, please allow us to offer our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour to resume,” Bighit continued.

“We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

BTS, a formidable k-pop earned their first nomination to the GRAMMY Awards last year with their song ‘Dynamite’, and top several charts globally. On August 20, 2021, BRIT Awards announced that the 2020 single has gone #BRITcertified Platinum!

