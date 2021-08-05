Car Tracker Aids in Arrest of Girl Who Killed Boyfriend and Run Away With his Car

A girl has been arrested through the aid of a tracker fixed in the Mercedes Benz 4matic car owned by the boyfriend she killed.

After murdering her boyfriend, she decided to steal his car and its papers, however, luck eluded her.

Reports available to PlugTimes.com reveals, the lady murdered her boyfriend in cold blood while he was asleep in his room.

She had no knowledge of the car tracker and as a result drove to a nearby hotel while waiting for the daylight to finally move it away.

