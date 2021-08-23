Dede Evicted on GMB 2021 ‘Heroines Night’

PlugTimes.com August 23, 2021
Dede GMB 2021 greater Accra evicted

Greater Accra’s Dede has been evicted from the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 beauty pageant.

Dede‘s eviction from GMB 2021 comes, despite winning ‘Best Costume’ during the heroine’s night. as her representation comes to an end on week 6.

She now joins Akua, Esi, Tamah as the contestants who have been evicted from the pageant that is “rediscovering true beauty.”

WATCH: Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021 | Week 6

Dede‘s exit from the competition brings down the number of competitors to twelve (12).

Central Region’s Kwansema emerged as the ‘Star Performer’ for her presentation on Okomfo Amoona, a powerful priestess known to have existed in the mid 13th century.

Wedaga, representing Upper East won “Miss Eloquent” for her presentation on Lawyer Mrs. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, a beacon of hope and the founder and current Head of Kasser Law Firm.

READ ALSO: I Had a Scary Dream I Won’t Mark My 25th Birthday – BBNaija star Esther

The remaining contestants include Nana (Bono East), Afua (Eastern), Sarfoa (Ashanti), Manu (Western), Teroo (Upper West), and Setor (Volta). Others are Kwansema (Central), Akosua (Oti), Teiya (Northern), Arama (Savannah), Mfodwo (Bono), and Wedaga (Upper East).

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, and Dzigbordi Kwaku.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, GMB 2021 week 5 saw a musical performance by Sherifa Gunu.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

