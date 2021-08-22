I Had a Scary Dream I Won’t Mark My 25th Birthday – BBNaija star Esther

Big Brother Naija star Esther has recounted how she had a very worrying dream just after her 24th birthday.

The actress who celebrates her 25th birthday today reveals the dream was about meeting her untimely death before.

Esther Agundiabe adds that she nearly made a will, because of this dream as she shares some sassy photos.

“A year ago, just after my 24th birthday, I had a disturbing dream that I won’t mark 25, I spoke to my mum and we both prayed about it.

All through the year, I’ll be doing something random and the words from the dream would keep replaying in my head, it was so disturbing that I told my brother who is a Trust and Wills expert that I wanted to make a will.

I’m super grateful to be alive, I can only say that it’s by God’s grace, He said He’ll perfect all that concerns me and I know He just started.

Cheers 🥂 to a new age Olaoluwa 🤍”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

