Dhat Gyal Sadly Opens Up On Her Smoking Habit

PlugTimes.com August 7, 2021
Dhat Gyal

Some years ago, Dhat Girl was one of the promising talents in Ghana.

She won the admiration of many people with her singing prowess.

Along the line, she was missing in action—and many people questioned where she was.

The young girl has disclosed the challenges she has faced in an interview Zionfelix.net monitored on Okay FM.

She told Halifax Ansah-Addo that she became addicted to smoking at the age of 16.

According to her, she began smoking after her association with a woman who was into it.

Dhat Girl talked about her ghetto life as well.

She lamented over the difficulties in life after someone killed her mother in a car crash.

Watch how she shared her sad story below.

Source: zionfelix.net

