DOWNLOAD: Obibini – Deceased (Amerado Diss)

PlugTimes.com August 10, 2021
Obibini drops ‘Deceased’ a diss song to Amerado over his earlier claims about rap music in an interview on TV3.

The song is produced by Tombeatz for the Zylofon Music act.

