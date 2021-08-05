Emirates Customers can Pack More into their Africa Trip with Updated Free Baggage Policy

Emirates customers flying to and from any of the airline’s destinations in Africa can now pack in more into their trips.

Effective 9 August 2021, customers travelling in First and Business class on any Africa route can check in up to 64kgs of free baggage (two pieces of 32kgs each), regardless of where in the Emirates global network they are headed to or travelling from.

Customers flying in Economy class on Saver, Flex and Flex Plus fares, can enjoy up to 46kgs of free check-in baggage allowance (two pieces of 23kgs each), while those on Special fares will have one free check-in bag of up to 23kgs.

Whether it is essential business items, travel souvenirs or gifts for loved ones, Emirates’ new generous allowances and simplified free baggage policy for travel to and from Africa, provides customers with additional peace of mind to plan and enjoy their travels.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveler needs. It’s recent customer care initiatives include generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

Emirates currently operates flights to over a dozen cities in Africa. For current destinations and the latest travel requirements, visit https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Customers can enjoy convenient and seamless connections to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.

From more information on Emirates’ baggage policy: https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/before-you-fly/baggage/checked-baggage/