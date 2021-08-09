Esi and Tamah Evicted from Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021

PlugTimes.com August 9, 2021
Tamah x Esi GMB 2021 eviction

Esi and Tamah, representing the Western North and North East Regions respectively have been evicted from the ongoing Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2021.

This follows a night of paired fashion presentations which saw contestants showcase their skills in the art.

With a touch of pomp, splendor and grace, the sixteen (16) contestants also modeled in their respective casual outfit and elegant night wear.

At the end of the night’s contest, Upper East Region’s Wedaga and Western Region’s Manu won the ‘Best Design’ for their splendid clothing of a young poet.

Wedaga x Manu GMB 2021 fashion night Best Deign
Wedaga and Manu win the ‘Best Design’ at GMB 2021 Fashion Night.

The week 5 of the popular beauty pageant that promotes national unity also  saw Teiya who is representing the Northern Region emerge as the ‘Best Model’.

The show was umpired by regular judges Fritz Baffour, Jane Sunkwa-Mills, Dzigbordi Kwaku, and guest judge Claudia Lumor, who is the CEO of Glitz Africa.

Hosted by Anita Akuffo and Cookie Tee, GMB 2021 week 5 saw a musical performance by ‘Party Gbee’ hitmaker Krymi.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

