Grand P reunite with Embattled Girlfriend Eudoxie Yao after Breakup Reports

Grand P reunites with his embattled Ivorian girlfriend Eudoxie Yao barely a month after they broke up on grounds of infidelity or cheating.

The Guinean singer met Eudoxie Yao in Bamako, Mali on Sunday, August 29th, 2021.

The two (2) were in the West African country for the naming ceremony of Malian businessman Sidi Mouctar Dembele, popularly known as Roi 12 12‘s child.

Roi 12 12 shared a post thanking both Grand P and Eudoxie Yao for showing up at the private ceremony. He wrote: “thank you Grand P and Eudoxie Yao for coming.”

In a video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the Ivorian socialite looks quite joyous, as they hangout in Roi 12 12‘s Lamborghini car.

It is currently not known whether Grand P and Eudoxie Yao are back together since they have not opened up about it.

Despite Eudoxie announcing their breakup, Grand P has remained resolute, stating that he is still in love with her.

