Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance Dies

August 4, 2021
Hinds county sheriff Lee Vance has died, law enforcement agencies and family have confirmed.

This comes after he announcing on July 23 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, following an outbreak at a jail he oversaw.

He has been on quarantine at home, however, it is not immediately and officially known whether the illness caused his death.

Medical officer arrived at his home on Wednesday morning to find him non-responsive and pronounced dead.

Vance, until his death was the Chief of Police for the city of Jackson, Mississippi.

A number of message of condolences continues to pour in for the late sheriff’s family, friends, and colleagues.

