Kidi meets His Lookalike on LIVE TV

PlugTimes.com August 1, 2021
kidi meets lookalike

Ghanaian musician Kidi’s lookalike has been in the trends in recent times, and the Lynx Entertainment act has finally crossed path with him.

The two (2) finally meets in Kumasi during Kidi‘s appearance on the ‘Music Plus’ show hosted by Mr. Bonez on Kessben TV, last Friday.

He rocks a very striking resemblance to the “Sugar Daddy”, as regards, his facials and sense of fashion.

In the video sighted, Kidi welcomes him by shaking hands with him.

Check the video out:

kidi meets lookalike

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kris Wu

Korean netizens react to Kris Wu’s Rape Accusations

July 31, 2021
South Africa funeral tw3rk

VIDEO: Strippers storm Funeral to Tw3rk on Male Mourners

July 31, 2021

Police Woman Ama Serwaa shows off Bikini Bod in a Hot Crochet Swimsuit – SEE PHOTOS

July 31, 2021

These Birthday Photos of Tilly Hipsy get the Internet Buzzing Today

July 31, 2021
Back to top button
Close