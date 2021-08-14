Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake hits Haiti

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes southwest coast of Haiti, near Les Cayes on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at about 8.31am local time.

It hits 19km W of Port-au-Prince and it is potentially stronger magnitude as the devastating quake that struck the country in 2010.

According to the Euro-Med Seismology Centre (EMDC), it was preceded by a major one (1), about a minute before.

There are also reports of damage in the epicentral region as well as in “Les Anglais” on the south Coast.

This earthquake occurred at a depth of 6 miles. There is no tsunami threat to the United States East Coast, Gulf Coast or the Caribbean islands at this time.

