See Last Message of KNUST Student who Committed Suicide after Losing GHS60k to Bet

PlugTimes.com August 20, 2021
KNUST Student suicide bet level 400

Earlier today, a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology allegedly committed suicide.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Frederick Asamoah Frimpong hanged himself after losing a bet of GHS60,000.

It was revealed by his friends that Frederick owed someone 200,000 and in his quest to settle his debt, decided to bet with the GHS60,000 he had.

READ ALSO: My Father Ignored Me – Kwadwo Dickson

Unfortunately, he lost the bet and not able to withstand the pressure, he decided to commit suicide.

However, the last message purported to be that of Frederick’s showed how he confided in a friend about his predicament.

In the message, he threatened to commit suicide as he ‘messed up’ and he has no one to confide in.

READ ALSO: Clear Off If You Can’t L!ck Me – singer Akiyana warns

His friend consoled him but it’s obvious that wasn’t enough for him as he ended up taking his own life.

See message below:

frederick knust suicide post

frederick knust suicide post

The police have started investigations into the matter and also the lifeless body has been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

KNUST Student suicide bet level 400

Source: ghpage.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Nana Abena Korkor smile

Abena Korkor Covers it Up in Elegant Gown – SEE PHOTOS

August 20, 2021
Augustine WineAndRubs

Meet Augustine: A Special Massage Therapist

August 19, 2021
Afia Pokua marriage wedding

Afia Pokua shares Photos from Her Wedding

August 19, 2021
Luda Cosmic Girl dating rumors

Cosmic Girls’ Luda finally Clarifies 5-Year Old Dating Rumors

August 19, 2021
Back to top button
Close