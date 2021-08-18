Clear Off If You Can’t L!ck Me – singer Akiyana warns

Akiyana ghanaian female musician
Akiyana

Akiyana has made a bold statement about lovemaking that will definitely cause some level of quake among men.

According to the Ghanaian musician, she enjoys engaging in $exua! activities and it is l!cking her during the act, is an icing on the cake.

The Zylofon Music act it is up to men to reason, with regards to how to make a woman feel good in bed.

Akiyana made this statement in an interview on Zylofon 102.1 FM’s ‘Showbiz Agenda’ programme hosted by Sammy Flex on Tuesday morning.

She added that if you are a man and you can’t l!ick your woman, you just have to clear off.

“God created brains for men to reason on how to make woman feel like a woman. So if you are not making it happen, you are wasting my time, clear off,” she stated.

She also added that since guys also request for a similar thing, it is right for women too to do same.

When quizzed by the host whether this is a sort of “woman empowerment”, she said “Yes!”

Akiyana however refutes the assertion that asking your guy to l!ck you is a form of  punishment. To her, its all about satisfaction and enjoyment.

Akiyana has been nominated in the ‘Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ category of the annual Emerging Music Awards 2021.

