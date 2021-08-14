MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor involved in Car Accident

Rockson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi has been involved in a car crash on the Aveyime road in the Volta Region on Saturday evening.

The Ghanaian lawmaker was returning to Accra from a funeral of the father of colleague Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah in the region.

Reports indicate that a truck loaded with concrete blocks ran into the legislator’s car, causing it to somersault twice.

Fortunately, Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor has escaped alive, however, he has been rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

