Nana Ama Mcbrown is Being Beaten by Her Husband – Joyce Boakye

PlugTimes.com August 6, 2021

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has revealed that everything is not rosy in the marriage of the celebrated and award-winning actress Nana Ama Mcbrown as she always makes it look.

According to Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci, after she was humiliated by Nana Ama Mcbrown and her panelist some weeks ago on her United Showbiz show, she got a message from Joyce Boakye asking her to let things slide.

She explained that she was hurt and wanted to take actions against the actress turned presenter until Joyce Boakye contacted her to beg for forgiveness on behalf of Nana Ama McBrown.

The Onua presenter added that due to the fact that she has never been to Kumasi before in her life she believed Joyce Boakye’s allegations.

Mona showed screenshot and read messages she claimed to have received from Joyce Boakye.

Source: ghpage.com

