Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her 44th birthday today with colourful photos, a theme which communicates how her in arts and media has been.

The Ghanaian actress and TV host shows a little more skin in the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com.

The host of the ‘United Showbiz’ programme on UTV also flaunts two (2) of her cars including her iconic Brabus G Wagon and MINI cars.

Check her out:

















