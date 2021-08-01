Oswald and Family Donate “Our Day” Gifts to Orphanage

Oswald has donated his “Our Day” gifts to the Royal Seed Home in Kasoa-Ofaakor in the Central Region of Ghana.

This comes, two (2) days after the 9-year-old received presents from various brands in the country, a gesture which proceeds his viral ‘our day’ note to his mother.

The pupil of Christ Ambassadors Schools of Excellence made this donation together with his family on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The items presented to the orphanage include bags of rice, drinks, biscuits, and toiletries.

