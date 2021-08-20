Priest in Viral “Kissing Video” Apologizes – STATEMENT

Rev. Fr. Obeng Larbi, the Anglican priest in the viral “kissing video” has apologized for his actions involving three (3) female students of St. Monica’s College of Education in Mampong.

According to him, it was “an attempt to add human touch which resulted in the scene in the video.”

Rev. Fr. Obeng Larbi also reveals the students had performed well and were only being appreciated.

SEE PHOTOS: Abena Korkor Covers it Up in Elegant Gown

He makes this known in a statement signed by him and copied to PlugTimes.com.

The communique partly reads “I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during this trying times. May God bless us all.”

Read the full statement from the Anglican priest below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghana Trends Lord (@plugtimeshq)

On Monday, August 16, 2021, a footage of Rev. Fr. Obeng Larbi kissing some Level 300 female students of the school went viral.

Upon public outcry, the Anglican Diocese relieved him off his duty to make way for investigations.

⦿

