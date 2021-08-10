Prince Andrew sued in New York Federal Court over Alleged Sexual Abuse

PlugTimes.com August 10, 2021
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been sued in the New York Federal Court over allegations of sexual abuse leveled against him.

The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, the victim of Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, alleging Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” Giuffre said in a statement, according to Reuters.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight in late 2019, Prince Andrew said that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

The lawsuit comes almost two years after convicted sex offender Epstein’s death in a New York jail while he was waiting trial on conspiracy and child sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Amerado Kofi Jamar We Outside video

VIDEO PREMIERE: Amerado x Kofi Jamar – We Outside

August 10, 2021
Herbal Tea White Sofa Laycon

Nigeria’s Laycon shares Teaser Clip from Upcoming Interview with GRAMMY.com’s New Series: Herbal Tea & White Sofas

August 10, 2021
Beverly Afaglo house fire

Beverly Afaglo loses House to Fire

August 9, 2021

Fantana tags Herself “Mad” as She Drop New B!kini Photos

August 9, 2021
Back to top button
Close