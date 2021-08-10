Prince Andrew sued in New York Federal Court over Alleged Sexual Abuse

Prince Andrew has been sued in the New York Federal Court over allegations of sexual abuse leveled against him.

The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre, the victim of Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, alleging Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” Giuffre said in a statement, according to Reuters.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight in late 2019, Prince Andrew said that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”

The lawsuit comes almost two years after convicted sex offender Epstein’s death in a New York jail while he was waiting trial on conspiracy and child sex trafficking charges.

