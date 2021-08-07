Sex Before Marriage is Better and More Exciting – Counselor Lutterodt

PlugTimes.com August 7, 2021
Counselor Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt has made yet another controversial statement about sex in a relationship, a subject that has received varied opinions from people from different cultural backgrounds and orientations.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the controversial relationship counsellor endorsed premarital sex, saying it’s a good thing to do despite its religious disregard.

According to him, premarital sex is better and more exciting than sex after marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt explained that, prior to being married, a man is more focused than a man who is married, therefore intercourse during that time becomes more exciting.

He attributed this to the low drive for sex in a man burdened with family and parental duties.

George Lutterodt, therefore, advised couples to enjoy sex before marriage, else failure to do so will mean one can never have good intercourse after marriage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

Counselor Lutterodt

Source: ghpage.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Kanye West Donda ascension

ASCENSION! Kanye West Does the Unexpected at ‘Donda’ Album 2nd Listening Party – WATCH

August 7, 2021
watch live streaming MYX Awards 2021

WATCH LIVE: MYX Awards 2021

August 7, 2021

Nana Ama Mcbrown is Being Beaten by Her Husband – Joyce Boakye

August 6, 2021
Tiffany Taeyeon Girls Generation

Girls’ Generation’s Reunion Might Take Longer than Fans Expected

August 6, 2021
Back to top button
Close