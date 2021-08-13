Style influencer Empress Nard glows in Black – SEE PHOTOS

Style influencer Empress Nard is one of the who effortlessly rocks in style, and she does not look like she is backing down anytime soon.

Today, she goes black in her sense of fashion and her style, again, is second to none.

Empress Nard is noted for rocking bright-coloured dresses, however, the switch to a dark-coloured dress looks good on her.

US-based Ghanaian/Malian model, real name Harnady Hawa, she is seen in a rare one and her long curvy hair matches it.

Check Empress Nard out:

