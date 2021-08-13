Style influencer Empress Nard glows in Black – SEE PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com August 13, 2021
Prev1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Style influencer Empress Nard is one of the who effortlessly rocks in style, and she does not look like she is backing down anytime soon.

Today, she goes black in her sense of fashion and her style, again, is second to none.

Empress Nard is noted for rocking bright-coloured dresses, however, the switch to a dark-coloured dress looks good on her.

US-based Ghanaian/Malian model, real name Harnady Hawa, she is seen in a rare one and her long curvy hair matches it.

Check Empress Nard out:

influencer Empress Nard

Click “NEXT” for more

Prev1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Serwaa Amihere

The Abuse and Lies Have Made Me Stronger – Serwaa Amihere Reacts to Leaks

August 14, 2021
Bibi Bright

Bibi Bright narrates How Her Boyfriend Nearly Killed Her

August 14, 2021
Cardi B rumors video shoot 2 lizzo

Cardi B shares Moments from Set of ‘Rumors’ Video Shoot – SEE PHOTOS

August 14, 2021

Lady reportedly Sleeps with 300 Men in 5 Months to Acquire Lexus Car and iPhone

August 14, 2021
Back to top button
Close