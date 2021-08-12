Video of Beverly Afaglo bragging About Having a Lot of Money and Properties Pops Up

PlugTimes.com August 12, 2021
Beverly Afaglo house fire money properties gofundme

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo lost her house a few days ago after a fire gutted and razed it down despite attempts by the National Fire Service to try and bring the situation under control.

Beverly Afaglo after the incident revealed that she has lost everything from her panties, dresses, wigs, passport and other things adding that the only thing left is the dress she is wearing.

Due to this unfortunate incident, the actress through her management released a statement explaining how the fire started.

In the same statement, they solicited help from the public to help the actress get back to her feet by giving out a mobile number for people to send their donations.

Not just that but her friends in the industry Yvonne Nelson and musician Chase set up a Gofundme account trying to solicit an amount of $20,000 for her.

See screenshot below:

Beverly Afaglo gofundme 20k

Following this, some netizens have dug deep into their archives and have released a video of the actress bragging about being rich and having lots of properties across the country.

According to her in the video, her father was a very rich man before his death and owned properties in the country which she inherited some after he died.

She continued that she was a landlady and takes rent every month adding that she is not broke.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv)

In a new development, she has revealed in an interview that her husband Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster of Praye fame has relocated outside Ghana hence nothing has been heard from him since the unfortunate incident.

Source: Ghpage.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

MTV Video Music Awards VMAs 2021 Nominees nominations

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2021 Nominees Announced – Full List

August 12, 2021
Seungri sentence guilty

Seungri Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Mediating Prostitution

August 12, 2021
Popcaan

Popcaan announces Ghana as Host Country for His Next Album Launch

August 12, 2021

Nollywood actress Beverly Osu shows Flesh in Bikini Photos

August 12, 2021
Back to top button
Close