Gyakie drops the music video to ‘Need Me’, a masterpiece shot in Tanzania by Andy Madjitey.

The visuals opens with Gyakie standing alone at the shores as she stares at the sea. It follows up with scenes of people playing along the beach before zooming in to her.

The music video to Gyakie‘s ‘Need Me’ is mainly set at the beach and a bit of interior settings.

Enjoy the video below:

⦿