Ghanaian millionaire Cheddar gifts Conjoined Twins 5-Bedroom House

Cheddar, real name Nana Kwame Bediako has given the conjoined twins, a five (5) bedroom house at North Ridge in Accra.

The Ghanaian real estate developer and philanthropist’s gift follows cash donations to the family by other benevolent Ghanaians and the Government of Ghana.

According to broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, it was just a phone call to Cheddar which resulted in the gifting of the house.

She wrote: “As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge. It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you @iamfreedom. Thanks.”

The operation which is set to be conducted on the conjoined twins costs GHc3 million at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital). The Presidency of Ghana has footed this surgery bill and an amount of GHc12 million will be spent on some special equipment needed for the surgery.

Also called Freedom Jacob Caesar, he is noted for such gesture — this is not the first time he has given out a house, and probably won’t be the last.

In September 2020, Cheddar honoured Ghanaian World War II veteran Private Joseph Hammond, a 2-bedroom house.

