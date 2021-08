Strongman drops the official music video to ‘Nhyira’ and it is a heavenly piece.

The Strong Empire boss features former label mate Akwaboah on the song which has its visuals shot in the greenery campus of the University of Ghana.

‘Nhyira’ is a Twi language word which translates as ‘Blessing’.

Watch and enjoy ‘Nhyira’ by Strongman below:

