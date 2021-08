Ghanaian trio Amerado, Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick goes in hard with a hot freestyle on Tim Westwood TV.

The ‘Sore’ hitmaker Yaw Tog opens the session up by performing verses on ‘Yegye’ before Amerado, and Kweku Flick followed suit.

The freestyle session was characterized by quality in flow, delivery, lyrical dexterity and more.

Check it out:

⦿