WayV’s Lucas apologises after Cheating Allegations; SME Suspends Promotions

Lucas, member of Chinese boy band WayV has apologised for the gaslighting and cheating allegations leveled against him.

In addition, SM Entertainment has also announced the suspension of all promotional activities in line with the release of his single ‘Jalapeno’ with Hendery.

Following initial allegations from Lucas‘ ex-girlfriend over issues related to gaslighting and habitually exploiting her of money, two (2) more netizens also came public to complain about similar incident.

This caused Lucas to apologize and it reads:

“This is Lucas.

I sincerely apologize to those hurt by my wrongdoings. If given the opportunity, I would like to apologize personally.

I also sincerely apologize to the fans, who have been giving me a lot of love and support, because of this incident.

When looking at the situation over the past few days, I looked back on my past actions and truly reflected on myself. Looking back on my past behavior, it was definitely wrong, and I was irresponsibly throwing away the support fans have given me for a long time.

Once again, I would like to say sorry to everyone who feels disappointed in my actions. In order for this to not happen again, I will suspend all planned activities to have time to reflect.

Lastly, I apologize to my members, company staff, various business partners, and broadcast station officials as well for causing harm.

I am truly sorry.”

SM Entertainment also announces suspension to promotion of his forthcoming and it reads:

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We are sorry for causing worry over our artist Lucas’ private life issues.

We acknowledge the seriousness of the issue, and we have decided to suspend the release of all contents of WayV Lucas and Hendery’s single ‘Jalapeno’ (the song, MV, etc).

Lucas is deeply reflecting on causing damage and disappointment for his wrongdoings, and the company feels responsible as well for the lack of artist management.

Once again, we deeply apologize to many people, including the fans, for causing worry due to Lucas’ private life issue.”

