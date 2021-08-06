What To Do If You’ve Lost Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

It is possible to lose your vaccination card, however, replacing it is difficult in USA, at the moment.

All persons who have taken the COVID-19 jab are presented with a white rectangular card, and they are warned neither to misplace or laminate it.

At a time when entry into more venues require guests to show the vaccination card before allowed in, the probability of losing it is quite high.

This is in view of the fact that one needs to carry it along, if there will be visit(s) to places that require a COVID-19 vaccination card.

One thing you can do is to take a snapshot of your card on your phone, if you have not done so yet. Most establishment require a clear photo of the card as a proof.

Some states have developed apps to store such information and anyone using Google Pay or Apple Wallet can add a digital vaccine passport with VaxYes.

However, if you have already lost your COVID-19 vaccination card, this is what you can do, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health:

Contact your healthcare provider or the location where you were vaccinated. They are able to print out another copy of your vaccination card. If you enrolled in v-safe back when you got the vaccine, your record will be stored there. (If you haven’t enrolled, it’s too late now.) Fill out an Immunization Record Request Form, which goes to the DPH, to receive a complete history of all vaccines you’ve gotten, not just the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it can take up to six weeks before you get your records, and has to be mailed and notarized, so it’s not a quick fix.

Notwithstanding the 3-steps outlined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, it is best to digitize it using one of the above methods and leave the original copy at home in a safe place.

Source: PlugTimes.com