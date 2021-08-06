You Need to See these Nice Shatta Wale-inspired Tattoos on this SM Fan’s Body – PHOTOS

Yhaa Cuty is a big fan of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale, tattoos on her body suggests, perhaps.

The SM fan continues to show her love for the Shatta Movement boss with indelible designs.

These include the logo of the fanbase “SM FOR LIFE” as well as Shatta Wale‘s other name “1 DON” .

Yhaa Cuty has these arts on the upper part of the left br3ast and shoulder, respectively.

Her left arm also has other tattoos including a star.

She flaunts these in the latest photos that she has shared. Check them out!











Source: PlugTimes.com

