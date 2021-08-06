You Need to See these Nice Shatta Wale-inspired Tattoos on this SM Fan’s Body – PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com August 6, 2021
Yhaa Cuty

Yhaa Cuty is a big fan of Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Shatta Wale, tattoos on her body suggests, perhaps.

The SM fan continues to show her love for the Shatta Movement boss with indelible designs.

These include the logo of the fanbase “SM FOR LIFE” as well as Shatta Wale‘s other name “1 DON” .

Yhaa Cuty has these arts on the upper part of the left br3ast and shoulder, respectively.

Her left arm also has other tattoos including a star.

She flaunts these in the latest photos that she has shared. Check them out!

Yhaa Cuty
Yhaa Cuty
Yhaa Cuty
Yhaa Cuty
Yhaa Cuty

Source: PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.comiamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Nana Ama Mcbrown is Being Beaten by Her Husband – Joyce Boakye

August 6, 2021
Tiffany Taeyeon Girls Generation

Girls’ Generation’s Reunion Might Take Longer than Fans Expected

August 6, 2021
Efia Odo Fix The Country

Efia Odo Clears Air on Pu$sy for Sale Allegations against Her

August 6, 2021
Sunmi You Cant Sit With Us music video mv

VIDEO PREMIERE: Sunmi – ‘You Can’t Sit With Us’ MV

August 6, 2021
Back to top button
Close