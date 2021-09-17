Actor Kohwe is Dead

PlugTimes.com September 17, 2021
Kohwe dead dies death lose pass away Kofi Laing illness Ghanaian actor

Veteran actor Kohwe has died after battling with stroke for some time now.

Real name Kofi Laing, the Ghanaian actor passed away in the evening of Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence in Accra.

Kohwe‘s death comes a little over a fortnight after he was spotted in a very ailing state, looking all weak and pale, while he sits on an unknown man’s laps.

READ ALSO: Nana Agradaa Rejoices after Her Thunder TV Comes Back On Air as Todays TV

Kohwe died at the age of 75 years while receiving herbal treatment at a health facility in Ashaiman.

The demise of Kohwe will forever remain in the mind of Ghanaians who watched his stellar performances in the popular Akan Drama series.

Two years ago, he came public about his financial difficulties and the then sector minister Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi and other groups went to her aid.

Kohwe dead dies death lose pass away Kofi Laing illness Ghanaian actor

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿
plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ashawo girls man Sunyani

Ashawo Girls Beat Man to Death for Refusing to Pay after ‘Chopping’

September 17, 2021
Jerry Wonder Ghana Models Awards

Ghana Models Awards 2021 set for Sept. 18

September 16, 2021
Nana Agradaa Todays TV

Nana Agradaa rejoices after her Thunder TV Comes Back On Air as Todays TV

September 16, 2021
Prince Kpokogiri Tonto Dikeh Doris Ogala

Prince Kpokogiri is a Professional Blackmailer and Met Tonto Dikeh a Month after Release from Prison – Doris Ogala Claims

September 15, 2021
Back to top button
Close