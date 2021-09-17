Actor Kohwe is Dead

Veteran actor Kohwe has died after battling with stroke for some time now.

Real name Kofi Laing, the Ghanaian actor passed away in the evening of Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence in Accra.

Kohwe‘s death comes a little over a fortnight after he was spotted in a very ailing state, looking all weak and pale, while he sits on an unknown man’s laps.

Kohwe died at the age of 75 years while receiving herbal treatment at a health facility in Ashaiman.

The demise of Kohwe will forever remain in the mind of Ghanaians who watched his stellar performances in the popular Akan Drama series.

Two years ago, he came public about his financial difficulties and the then sector minister Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi and other groups went to her aid.

