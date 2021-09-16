Akyem Oda Chief’s Palace Collapses

Akim Oda Chief Palace collapse

The Akim Kotoku (Akyem Oda) chief’s palace/building has collapsed.

Part of the one-storey building which has housed the chieftain for over eight (8) decades now, fell on Thursday afternoon.

The mud house has been in a very deplorable state for years now, however, reports say chieftaincy issues in the town has rendered the Omanhene’s palace not attended to.

Fortunately, the Akyem Oda chief’s palace collapse reported no casualty, although, there are people living in sections of the palace.

Reports available to PlugTimes.com reveal the collapsed building is a very old one with hard woods used as iron bars.

The MP of Akim Oda, Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah has together with NADMO, and other relevant institutions taken the necessary actions.

Valuable items have been recovered and the area has since been cordoned off, to prevent any further accident.

