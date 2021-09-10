Sap Media signs Partnership Deals with Sheer Publishing and South African Music Rights Organisation

Ghana-based digital music distribution company Sap Media signs partnership deals with Sheer Publishing and South Africa Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

With Sheer Publishing, Sap Media inked a publishing & administration partnership deal which will see the latter represent composers, songwriters, and lyricists — the authors of the musical works — making sure that they get compensated or royalties for the commercial use of their intellectual property.

The partnership deal with the South Africa Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) gives the company the right to collect and manage performing rights on behalf of the organisation.

These agreements were reached between Seidu Iddrisu, the Senior Copyright Administrator of Sheer Publishing, and Frank K. Harrison, the CEO of Sap Media.

Frank Kwaku Harrison explains “the partnership aims at protecting the intellectual property of music creators by licensing music users, collecting license fees and distributing royalties to music creators.”

In recent past, publishers were in charge of putting compositions to paper, producing songbooks, distributing them to the stores, and compensating authors for the commercial use of their works.

Fast forward through early recording days, the birth of radio, vinyl, cassette tapes, CDs, digital piracy, download-to-own services, and finally, streaming.

A lot has changed since the songbook days, and nowadays, music publishers earn money in a very different way — but their role, in its core, stayed the same throughout the years. Publishers are responsible for representing composers, songwriters, and lyricists — the authors of the musical works — making sure that they get compensated for the commercial use of their intellectual property.

Back in the day, that meant paying them a percentage of songbook sales — today, it involves collecting royalties across the industry on their behalf.

KEY INFO

Sap Media Publishing Limited is a digital music distribution company for independent labels and artists undertakes the following services:

Composition vs. Master: Composition is a musical work (harmony, melody, etc.) that may or may not include accompanying lyrics. Think of sheet music and words in a notebook. The Sound Recording (a.k.a. Master) is a particular expression of the underlying composition, produced and recorded by the recording artist(s). Think of the music you stream on Spotify (or wherever you get your soundtracks). Accordingly, there are two separate sets of copyrights that come with every song: the composition rights and the master recording rights. In the most basic scenario, these two sets belong to the same person — e.g., if you’ve both written and recorded a song from scratch. Mechanical Royalties Public Performance Royalties Synchronization License Publishing Administration: Registration, Collection and Audit Publishing A&R: Scouting for Talent and Developing Songwriters’ Careers Negotiating the Music Rights, Promoting the Compositions Writer’s Share vs. Publisher’s Share Music Publishing Deals (a. Full-Publishing Deals, b. Co-Publishing Deals, c. Administration Deals).

Sheer Publishing is a subsidiary of DOWNTOWN Music Services, with industry links to SAMRO and a member of Business and Arts South Africa.

