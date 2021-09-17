Ashawo Girls Beat Man to Death for Refusing to Pay after ‘Chopping’

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been beaten to death by persons believed to asha_wo girls.

This comes after the man reportedly failed to pay for a service rendered by one of them.

The Sunyani-Newtown area in the Bono Region of Ghana woke up on Thursday morning to this news.

According to a local radio station Nimdee FM, the man fell unconscious after pouncing on him and dealing with him mercilessly.

3News also reports the Sunyani District Police have arrested two persons including a landlord to assist in investigation.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy.

